Well sure, that’s a Halloween song a few days late, especially the original classic version by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. But you see, the community radio in Boise just played Annie Lennox’s 2014 cover, which I’d never heard before. No way was I not gonna share that!

We’re still jazzed over the election, can you tell?

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette’s day began with Tabs and euphoria, plus a gif of piglets runnin’ around like crazy.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed didn't mind stepping on the toes of a few scaredy-cats in his victory speech.

Oh no, Pete Hegseth might be on the way out! The real question is how he ever got in.

So many MAGA tears, so little time.

Angie Nixon came so far and got so close. Just imagine if she’d had more national Democratic funding support. An appreciation.

Donald Trump thought that he could gerrymander his way to a midterm victory. And then again, Donald Trump thinks a lot of things.

Let's close the day with some electoral news from California! The news is good!

Wonkette loves you and wants to remind you that yes, as far as we can tell, this is all real. We’ll see you in the morning!