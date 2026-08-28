It really has been a Talking Heads kind of week. Or century. Put a wiggle in your stride, Mr. Jones!

You can also use the button below to donate an amount of your choice at Paypal, or we have a Patreon too.

Feed The Kitty

Friday began, as every weekday does, with Tabs, today featuring a gif of a parrot on a little choo-choo train.

Canadian POTUS Mark Carney (I love this dumb joke and will not give it up) trolled Donald Trump some more over Trump’s idiot trade war and lake renaming spree. We’ll say it now: Come December, “Hydronym” will be the Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary Word of the Year.

Friend of Wonkette Denny Carter, of the Bad Faith Times, dropped by to reflect on the perennial whines by College Republicans that they are very very oppressed by censorship on campus, a thing they completely made up.

No news that RFK Jr. is a lying liar, but he also lied to Congress, and in several conceivable universes, that is a big effing crime. Just don’t hold your breath waiting for him to be held accountable.

A climate professor at West Point got fired for teaching actual climate science, so he’s suing the bastards who demanded he not mention humans’ role in climate change. No, the commander in chief can’t order the service academies to lie to cadets about science.

Treasury Secretary Howard Lutnick is Donald Trump’s most loyal fluffer, and Our Gary channels his earnest lickspittling with uncanny … nay, scary accuracy.

As a reward for making it to Friday, Hooper Yr Bartender opened Happy Hour for all. Shots fired! Or more accurately, poured!

We love you! Have a good weekend; Yr Wonkette will be here Saturday and Sunday and your one-a-day will return Monday too!