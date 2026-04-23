Good afternoon my dear ones, here is what he have written all over your face today.

There were tabs. Everyone should always read tabs!

So the DOJ indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center for … infiltrating the Klan? Just as its donors have been sending it money to do for the past 40 years? It’s what Wonkpal Denny Carter might call holy shit bad faith.

I think Evan should write about Europe more, particularly when it’s SENOR GUAPO.

HACK WHEEZE HACK WHEEZE FORK IN THE GARBAGE DISPOSAL HACK WHEEZE.

I guess I had forgotten the Supreme Court overturned Lemon in the past few years, balls and strikes and whatnot you know.

Is it bad to fire all your Navy people during a war premised on a naval blockade? It’s all fine right?

And it’s not new but it’s newly updated with MONTREAL, CLEVELAND, and PITTSBURGH to come!

Come and see us that we may love all over you. We all need it!