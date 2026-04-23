Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G-7 in Space's avatar
G-7 in Space
2h

My face is your notepad, my Queen!

Reply
Share
Michael's avatar
Michael
2h

À demain ma grande!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture