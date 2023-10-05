Hello Wonkette loves, welcome to your evening roundup of everything you needed to know and some things you didn’t!

Did you come and get the 15 things you need to know about sardines? (Plus the Wonkette cheat sheet for the day.)

Shakes fist: HUNTERRRR!

We’re already warning you in the headline: This one is gross! (A “red rocket” is a peenerwanger.)

She could be my mom, that would be cool, but then she would have had me at negative-fifteen, and I think that’s inappropriate.

Lovely post, by Dok.

He still doesn’t love you, Eric.

No president is ever perfect all the time — I wouldn’t be perfect all the time, and I am perfect — but gggrrrrrrrrr.

Labor news roundup!

I have nothing but contempt for these small men.

All Wonkette posts are public. Share, share away! Share

Hey, you know what’s not okay? This is not okay!

Also … just …

you guys.

See you bright and early tomorrow, with tabs!