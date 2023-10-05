Discover more from Wonkette
Is it AOC's job to be Kevin McCarthy's mom, or is it *not* AOC's job to be Kevin McCarthy's mom?
It's a real puzzler! Your wonkette afternoon news!
Hello Wonkette loves, welcome to your evening roundup of everything you needed to know and some things you didn’t!
Did you come and get the 15 things you need to know about sardines? (Plus the Wonkette cheat sheet for the day.)
Shakes fist: HUNTERRRR!
We’re already warning you in the headline: This one is gross! (A “red rocket” is a peenerwanger.)
Rise And Shine, America! Republicans Are Telling Gross Stories About Matt Gaetz’s Red Rocket!
She could be my mom, that would be cool, but then she would have had me at negative-fifteen, and I think that’s inappropriate.
No, It Wasn't AOC’s Job To Put A Pool Noodle Around Kevin McCarthy To Keep His Speakership Afloat
Lovely post, by Dok.
Jimmy Carter's Solar Panels And The Mellow Allman Brothers Climate Paradise That Could've Been
He still doesn’t love you, Eric.
Eric Trump Says Daddy Can Be Speaker And Daddy Will Have The Biggest Gavel And Maybe Daddy Will Let Him Bang The Gavel And
No president is ever perfect all the time — I wouldn’t be perfect all the time, and I am perfect — but gggrrrrrrrrr.
Labor news roundup!
I have nothing but contempt for these small men.
Whiny-Mouth Bowtie Nerd Who Kicked Nancy Pelosi Out Of Her Office Was Just Obeying Kevin McCarthy's Orders
Hey, you know what’s not okay? This is not okay!
Shirtless Wisconsin Gunhumper Demands Chat With Gov. Tony Evers, As One Does. Twice, With Assault Rifle Second Time.
Also … just …
you guys.
Love It When The American President Throws His Ketchup At The Wall SEVERAL TIMES A WEEK
See you bright and early tomorrow, with tabs!