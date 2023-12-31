It's Your 2023 Hot Ladies Calendar But Of Stories Not Hot Ladies Because Some Of Them Are Marjorie Taylor Greene!
Welcome to the Thunderdome.
Hello! Hi there! Willkommen, bienvenue, wahlcome! Today is the day we shoot a bunch of “year in” posts at you from noon to midnight! Usually Evan starts us off with the top 10 stories of the year, but we no longer have apples to apples analytics because Google did some weird shit this year, so now we’re doing a Hot Ladies calendar … of stories!
Get ready to count … up … the top story from each month, as chosen by whether or not Smartnews chose to feature it on its read all the news on your phone when you are bored app, because that is usually what happened.
Let’s go!
JANUARY!
FEBRUARY!
MARCH!
APRIL!
MAY!
JUNE!
JULY!
AUGUST!
SEPTEMBER!
OCTOBER!
NOVEMBER!
DECEMBER!
And there you have it, the top story of each month, mostly chosen by whether Smartnews sent it to its users or not! See you in an hour, suckers!
Admittedly, 2023 was not a great year. I had a few good things happen that I can’t really talk about, but generally it was war, sadness, and rampant stupidity.
But…it was better than 2022, which was better than 2021, and that was better than 2020 because, let’s face it, with the exception of Biden winning in November, nothing had been as bad as 2020 in a long fucking time.
Are we making progress? Let’s hope so because 2024 looks like a clusterfuck for the ages.
Happy New Year Wonkette! We here in The House of the Wolf are slowly and pleasantly getting tipsy. Anytime we see the word "Thunderdome", we clink our glasses and declare: "Two men enter, one man leaves!" Whatever. We will miss you Tina Turner. Thank you Rebecca for this wonderful place!