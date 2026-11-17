Today is the 58th anniversary of the semi-infamous “Heidi Game” in 1968, in which a foot-the-ball game between the Auckland Ravers and the New York Jedis ran longer than its allotted 3-hour broadcast window, and NBC started running the heartwarming family movie Heidi instead of the last few crucial minutes of the game.
NBC executives had actually decided to air the sportsball contest until it was over, but couldn’t get through to the network’s control center in New York to tell them to hold off the movie, because the switchboard was jammed with calls from people wanting to know whether the game would be shown live or the movie would start. (Was that ever an episode of 30 Rock?)
As a result, most viewers missed two exciting last-minute touchdowns by the winning team, which we won’t identify because we’re just mean that way, you can look it up yourself or click this link if you absolutely must know.
Gosh, we don’t know why such a stupid technological clustercuss would come to mind to us this week of all weeks; have a nice Wonkette One-a-Day newsletter.
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Wonkette’s day began with Tabs, as days will, and a cute gif of a kitten whose momma is something of a helicopter parent.
US Attorney Aaron Reitz, he’s this bunglefuck federal prosecutor in Texas, and he’s sending out stupid letters to Democrats threatening they’ll be in big trouble if they exercise their constitutional authority to investigate Trumpenvolk.
Dingus Texas US Attorney Threatens More Senators With Charges Of Aggravated Senating
It’s the Holiday Season, we whimpered in dread, so it’s time for you people what make cool giftable shit to tell Yr Editrix all about it so she can help you make some dosh.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg is surprisingly clueless about why student loan forgiveness is a good thing. Seriously, Pete? Do better!
Hey Mayor Pete, Let’s Help You Understand How Everyone Benefits From Student Loan Forgiveness And Subsidized College
Once they take actual control of Congress, Democrats are going to sink Donald Trump’s stupid “battleships” that the Navy doesn’t really want anyway.
Also too, Texas Gov-elect Gina Hinojosa is looking to CLEAN HOUSE in her state’s public education system, getting the schools back to teaching wonderful Texas kiddos instead of doing culture wars all the time. Nice!
Gina Hinojosa, New Texas Dem School Board Are From The Gubmint, Here To De-Sh*ttify The Schools
And we ended the day with JD Vance’s explanation that the air traffic control computers are borked because Democrats insist on remaking Heidi as a transgender coming-out story.
JD Vance Can’t Fix Air Travel Today, Too Many Democratic Transgender Volleyball Tournaments
Yr Wonkette loves you and we’ll see you tomorrow, lord willin’ and the crick don’t rise.
I was actually watching that game, my 11 year-old self being all excited about finally almost barely understanding football. I think it was also the first moment I truly understood the term, "fuck you."
I remember that Sunday Night. I was a big Joe Namath fan, and my sisters had read Heidi and really enjoyed watching the TV special. Someone was happy. “You’ve been watching Football all day, now it’s our turn!”