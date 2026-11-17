Today is the 58th anniversary of the semi-infamous “Heidi Game” in 1968, in which a foot-the-ball game between the Auckland Ravers and the New York Jedis ran longer than its allotted 3-hour broadcast window, and NBC started running the heartwarming family movie Heidi instead of the last few crucial minutes of the game.

NBC executives had actually decided to air the sportsball contest until it was over, but couldn’t get through to the network’s control center in New York to tell them to hold off the movie, because the switchboard was jammed with calls from people wanting to know whether the game would be shown live or the movie would start. (Was that ever an episode of 30 Rock?)

As a result, most viewers missed two exciting last-minute touchdowns by the winning team, which we won’t identify because we’re just mean that way, you can look it up yourself or click this link if you absolutely must know.

Gosh, we don’t know why such a stupid technological clustercuss would come to mind to us this week of all weeks; have a nice Wonkette One-a-Day newsletter.

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette’s day began with Tabs, as days will, and a cute gif of a kitten whose momma is something of a helicopter parent.

US Attorney Aaron Reitz, he’s this bunglefuck federal prosecutor in Texas, and he’s sending out stupid letters to Democrats threatening they’ll be in big trouble if they exercise their constitutional authority to investigate Trumpenvolk.

It’s the Holiday Season, we whimpered in dread, so it’s time for you people what make cool giftable shit to tell Yr Editrix all about it so she can help you make some dosh.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is surprisingly clueless about why student loan forgiveness is a good thing. Seriously, Pete? Do better!

Once they take actual control of Congress, Democrats are going to sink Donald Trump’s stupid “battleships” that the Navy doesn’t really want anyway.

Also too, Texas Gov-elect Gina Hinojosa is looking to CLEAN HOUSE in her state’s public education system, getting the schools back to teaching wonderful Texas kiddos instead of doing culture wars all the time. Nice!

And we ended the day with JD Vance’s explanation that the air traffic control computers are borked because Democrats insist on remaking Heidi as a transgender coming-out story.

Yr Wonkette loves you and we’ll see you tomorrow, lord willin’ and the crick don’t rise.