Gosh, Mrs Robinson sure was jaded about elections, with that “any way you look at it you lose.” Or was that Simon & Garfunkel being jaded? Discuss amongst yourselves.

It’s Election Day, so Yr Wonkette will actually be going well past our usual last post of the day, with ELECTION LIVEBLOOGING starting at 7:00 Eastern and going until Evan has all worn his typing fingers down to bloody nubbins. (Kidding! We’ll all hop in and spell him from time to time, too.)

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Feed The Kitty

Yr Wonkette’s Election Day began with Tabs, as is de rigeur, and with a cute gif of a tiny kitten playing with a big black fluffdog friend.

Haley Stevens has been casting about for a plausible sounding reason for her sudden decision to endorse Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race, and landed on “help help I have been sexism’d!” It doesn’t hold up at all, but she can’t quite come out and say she’s just a sore primary loser or a bigot, now can she?

Meanwhile, Wonkphotographer Dominic Gwinn was in Detroit, where he caught the last few days of crazy, including the closing rally held by the winner of that very same primary, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who leads the polls.

Former New York Time columnist Ross Douthat got himself a TV job on 60 Minutes somehow (cough! Bari Weiss! cough!), and applied his complete lack of broadcast television skills to interviewing both Rogers and El-Sayed. It was a sad mess, and or Gary watched it so you don’t have to.

The Supreme Court will not let Donald Trump or his subalterns ratfuck the midterms with bogus claims that tens of thousands of voters must be disenfranchised, hooray!

Our Brooke brings you a guide to the referendum on California’s “Billionaire tax,” which could offset the loss of federal money Republicans took away out of spite.

And our Dok looked at what early voting may mean across Texas and southern states, where young, Black, and Hispanic voters are energized and ready to boot Trumpers out of office. A Nice Time post to hold you until we return with the livebloog tonight!

Yr Wonkette loves you and wants you to remember that whatever the outcome, today’s elections are also a fuck-you to Trump simply because he couldn’t stop them, not at all. See you for the Election Livebloog, coming at 7 Eastern!