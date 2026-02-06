Looks like you made it! Wonkette one a day for 2/6/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Whew! Hi everybody!
We started your day with tabs. There were some really good tabs in there! I partic recommend the first one (the transcript of the judge explaining just how legally present the “vast majority” of everyone who’s being detained by ICE is) and the Max Read at the end a-yikes!
Memphis is about the only city that hasn’t kicked ICE’s ass, being a blue city in a red state. Maybe that will change now that the feds are legit kicking puppies. Evan, a Memphian, has some thoughts!
Dok looked at South Dakota for his Senate races series. Yep, it’s still South Dakota!
Democrats Can't Win In South Dakota. Senate Candidate Brian Bengs Gonna See If An Independent Can.
You know what I think was pretty stupid of me? Assuming that all the people yowling about Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself must have been wrong because I’m “too good” for conspiracy theories. (I am not too good for conspiracy theories.)
Epstein Files News: FBI Caught Lying Again, Republicans Pedo Protecting Again, Plus Epstein's 4Chan Connection
GIT EM GAV.
Gavin Newsom In Battle Of The Pottymouths With Louisiana Over Extraditing Abortion Provider
I am actually angry about this. How dare she. How literally dare she.
Marsha Blackburn Demands Probe Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson For Crime Of 'Attended Grammys'
TIME FOR A DRINK.
The fun just keeps coming. Just saw a headline that said JD Vance was booed at the Olympics, and Trump is trying to extort the Democratic Senate leader to support renaming Penn Station in NYC and Dulles Airport in DC for him!
When does the Revolution begin?!
I wish I could say I've made it. I'm going to have to pull OT this weekend thanks to how totally fucked up the new system at work is. 😵💫