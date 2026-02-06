Whew! Hi everybody!

We started your day with tabs. There were some really good tabs in there! I partic recommend the first one (the transcript of the judge explaining just how legally present the “vast majority” of everyone who’s being detained by ICE is) and the Max Read at the end a-yikes!

Memphis is about the only city that hasn’t kicked ICE’s ass, being a blue city in a red state. Maybe that will change now that the feds are legit kicking puppies. Evan, a Memphian, has some thoughts!

Dok looked at South Dakota for his Senate races series. Yep, it’s still South Dakota!

You know what I think was pretty stupid of me? Assuming that all the people yowling about Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself must have been wrong because I’m “too good” for conspiracy theories. (I am not too good for conspiracy theories.)

GIT EM GAV.

I am actually angry about this. How dare she. How literally dare she.

TIME FOR A DRINK.