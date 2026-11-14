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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2hEdited

Hey there, ya filthy fuckaducks, email me at doktorzoom at wonkette dot com, with subject line "Zoom's Zoom", if you'd like to take part in the video book chat tomorrow (Sunday), tentatively planned for noon Eastern. You don't really need to register (it'll be an open link) but I'd like some advance idea of how may people will be showing up!

Book Club Linky: https://www.wonkette.com/p/walking-and-running-on-sunshine-wonkette

Heck, I guess you could reply to this pinned comment, too!

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Edith Prickly's avatar
Edith Prickly
3h

Van Hollen went to CECOT and refused to leave until they let him see Kilmar Abrego Garcia. That looks like leadership to me.

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