Have you noted how everywhere is BAT COUNTRY these days?

Except of course here at Yr Wonkette, where everything remains perfenctly norbal.

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We began the day with Tabs and a gif of a Fennec FOX PUPPY!

What if we did something crazy and fixed the Supreme Court? I know, but what if?

JD Vance has many thoughts about the Apocalypse, just like any Roman Catholic who sounds exactly like a fundagelical.

Oops, the kids in California won’t get AC in their schools after all. Mistakes were made.

And here you thought letting factory workers die in fires was a relic of the Gilded Age, or of Donald Trump’s OSHA starting next Thursday probably.

James Talarico is on the verge of beating some crimey Republican asshole in Texas’s Senate race, so bye-bye polling places in the state’s third-largest county.

Pete Hegseth still has a job, and why is that, exactly? Dunno!

Yr Wonkette loves you and wants you to be happy, but if you’re going to follow the news anyway, come sit with us, OK?