Have you noted how everywhere is BAT COUNTRY these days?
Except of course here at Yr Wonkette, where everything remains perfenctly norbal.
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We began the day with Tabs and a gif of a Fennec FOX PUPPY!
What if we did something crazy and fixed the Supreme Court? I know, but what if?
JD Vance has many thoughts about the Apocalypse, just like any Roman Catholic who sounds exactly like a fundagelical.
Will JD Vance Make The Apocalypse Great Again? Does He Know The Antichrist? Aw Shucks, Who Knows!
Oops, the kids in California won’t get AC in their schools after all. Mistakes were made.
Whiny, Spoiled California Schoolchildren Denied Air Conditioners They’ve Been Demanding
And here you thought letting factory workers die in fires was a relic of the Gilded Age, or of Donald Trump’s OSHA starting next Thursday probably.
That Time Managers Locked The Doors On A Chicken Nugget Factory Like They’d Never Heard Of Triangle Shirtwaist Factory
James Talarico is on the verge of beating some crimey Republican asshole in Texas’s Senate race, so bye-bye polling places in the state’s third-largest county.
Pete Hegseth still has a job, and why is that, exactly? Dunno!
Pete Hegseth’s Testosterone Shipments Just Came In, That’ll Make Those Republican Senators STFU
Yr Wonkette loves you and wants you to be happy, but if you’re going to follow the news anyway, come sit with us, OK?