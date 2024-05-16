Supreme Court making Wonkette's Day in News REAL NERVOUS. OW! THE SHOE!
Another one of those days I wanted to send you EVERY SINGLE STORY IN THE EMAILS. One of these days I’m gonna, swear to God. Y’all gonna unsubscribe SO HARD.
Ok, procrastinators, tomorrow’s the last day of our spring paid subscriber drive. DO IT. DO IT!
We had some tabs! Not bad, tabs!
I sent you this one already because LOL
Hey MTG, You Can Have Mike Johnson Now. Pretty Sure Democrats Aren't Saving Him Again.
Florida people might be mostly a little *touched* but they know flooding and hurricanes and more hurricanes and more flooding when they see it.
Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Erasing 'Climate Change' From Florida Law, 'Cliché' From Florida Dictionaries
Oh, no, Republican on Republican violence!
Utah's Official Bathroom Monitor *PIIIISSSSSED* Lege Put Him In Charge Of All The Trans Pissing.
I sent you this one too because Nice Time :)
Ew.
No Hunter Biden Peener Hearings This Morning, Republicans Gotta Go See Trump's Peener In New York
Ewwwwwww.
South Dakotans Who Signed Abortion Petition Getting Creepy Calls From Anti-Abortion Group
One-two WonkTVs!
and
One-two Supreme Court making me REALLLLL NERVOUS.
and
Supreme Court Lets Liz Warren's CFPB Continue To Exist, And Clarence Thomas Wrote It. No Seriously, What Is Up.
So there’s a funny show on HBO (whatever stupid thing it’s calling itself now in the worst rebranding in history) called “The Other Two” and in it, the nice young former child star, Chase Dreams, is trying to make himself hated so his obsessed fans don’t murderize his still friendly ex-girlfriend. He does this.
Aaaaaand goodbye.
See you bright and early, America, for tabs! And CANADA! I’ll see you SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY at the Library Bar in Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York, 3-5 p.m. or 6, I forget! I’m buying!!!