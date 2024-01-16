The time Joe Biden told Bill Ackman to shut his mouth. And other Wonkette news today Nice Times!
The crook won.
Insurrectionist Charged With 91 Felony Counts, Currently Out On Bail, Wins Iowa GOP Caucus
“Pro-life.” Greg Abbott blamed Joe Biden, of course. These people have no shame, and no souls.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Goons Blocked Border Patrol From Accessing Border While Woman, Two Children Drowned
Have you been keeping up with THE SPLIT?
IS THAT BAD? WOULD HE BE WRONG IF HE DID THAT?
NICE TIME!
Includes the time Joe Biden told Bill Ackman to shut his fucking mouth.
Dean Phillips Building Elite Strike Force Cabinet Of Elon Musk And Some Other Jizz Socks You Hate
No shame, no souls, no dignity.
‘Little Lightweight Choker’ Marco Rubio Endorses Con Artist Who Gave Him Those Nicknames
Yuck.
Trump Celebrates Iowa Caucus By Defaming E. Jean Carroll Some More (The Latest Trial Started Today)
Rosa DeLauro and Liz Warren REAL down on this bipartisan compromise, and they’re our lodestars on this topic. But Vox does say it’s watered down but worth it! I’d always rather get a half a Child Tax Credit than none. Reserving judgment.
There’s a fine line between clever and stupid.
Ben Shapiro Knows How To Keep Trump From Stealing Elections, We Should ELECT HIM LEGITIMATE!
Dark Brandon 1
Ackman 0