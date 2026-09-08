Good afternoon fellow humans! One of your brethren got in my inbox to complain that in these here Ones-A-Day, I introduce the post with a line before it instead of telling you what I just wrote there after it. So after it telling you I guess it will be!
Subscribe you did!
Those back there were the tabs. They were fine, I worked Labor Day to write ‘em.
Trump Regime Triggered By Accurate Map Of World, Because They’re F*cking Racist Loser Babies
That one was about the map, and the fucking racist loser babies.
Michael did the Sunday shows! I feel like you figured that out already.
They’re having all kinds of new ideas this week!
RFK Jr. Puts Firm Boners, Sperm Count Over Infant Mortality, Maternal Health, Cancer, Unimportant Things Like That
Like that one! Back there!
Will Aryan Lesbian Expat Nazis Who Live In Switzerland With Their Sri Lankan Wives Make Germany Great Again?
Self-explanatory.
Play Stupid ‘White House Arcade’ Games, Win Stupid ‘White House Arcade’ ... Nope. No Prizes.
My husband said “I am writing you a thing about the White House website video games, do you want it?” and I said “yes.” Happy 12th anniversary of the fifth day of our first date to him! And that’s why there’s that post of that!
Well, we sure had fun today! See you bright and early for tabs!
Einstein on the Beyotch?