Good afternoon fellow humans! One of your brethren got in my inbox to complain that in these here Ones-A-Day, I introduce the post with a line before it instead of telling you what I just wrote there after it. So after it telling you I guess it will be!

Those back there were the tabs. They were fine, I worked Labor Day to write ‘em.

That one was about the map, and the fucking racist loser babies.

Michael did the Sunday shows! I feel like you figured that out already.

They’re having all kinds of new ideas this week!

Like that one! Back there!

Self-explanatory.

My husband said “I am writing you a thing about the White House website video games, do you want it?” and I said “yes.” Happy 12th anniversary of the fifth day of our first date to him! And that’s why there’s that post of that!

Well, we sure had fun today! See you bright and early for tabs!