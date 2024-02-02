Today in Wonkette! Welcome to the weekend! :D
We did some tabs!
How a Medieval Murder Map Helped Solve a 700-Year-Old London Cold Case! Tabs, Fri., Feb. 2, 2024
·
Last Taylor of the week!
Some MAGA Beta Try-Hard Gonna ‘Punish That Bitch’ Taylor Swift If She Endorses Biden
·
Have you subscribed to Wonkette yet? If not, why not???
That guy sure is having a bad time in court! (All courts. Globally.)
Robyn has a secret for this dude: Demons don’t exist.
LIKE GAY PAREE!
Because it would save lives, they said.
Fox News Host And Boebert Say Biden Should Stock Rio Grande, Which Already Has Alligators, With Alligators
·
We made a new Wonkette friend!
Why Isn't This Racist, Sexist, Gun-Humping, Drunk-Driving Indiana Republican In Congress Already?
·
Blech.
Remember Laura Loomer? Well You Weren't Paying Enough Attention, So She Went Batsh*t Racist On Ilhan Omar
·
Hey! A Nice Time!
Hey! Another Nice Time!
Hahahaha I LIED! *THIS* is the last Taylor of the week! (It looks delicious.)