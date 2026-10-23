Hey kids, we made it through another crazy week, so it’s time to go to the LOVE SHACK. Err, wrong song. Tin roof rusted, whatevs.

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Wonkette’s Friday started off with tabs and a gif of a vampire squid, which we are informed is not a true squid. You are FAKE SQUID. Also, Glenn Beck remains an insufferable asshole.

In a Trump administration full of terrible things, even an incompetent effort to strip a member of Congress of citizenship and deport her should be unspeakable.

Who's writing these nonsensical headlines??? Oh right it's Yr Editrix!

RFK Jr’s war on health continues, and yes, it’s going to make babies sick with Hepatitis B. Another thing we should be screaming about in the streets, but we’re all exhausted.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s behavior is grossing out one of HP Lovecraft’s unspeakable Elder Gods. That’s bad.

Thankfully, we have cocktail recipe to take us into the weekend. If you ain’t fer us, you’re a’Guinness!

Wonkette loves you. Have a safe weekend, watch out for eldritch horrors, read the next installment in our new Book Club Saturday, and we’ll see you again Monday.