Wonkette

Wonkette

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Suki van Dijk's avatar
Suki van Dijk
4h

My fave Vonnegut quote is from God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (a little too on the nose novel, these days!) “Hello, babies. Welcome to Earth. It’s hot in the summer and cold in the winter. It’s round and wet and crowded. At the outside, babies, you’ve got about a hundred years here. There’s only one rule that I know of, babies — ‘God damn it, you’ve got to be kind.”

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"M"
4h

We are definitely here to fart around

with all these planes on the ground

https://youtu.be/ZlR87sJXIZw?is=8cctSclRQ2WOcAUQ

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