OK, the full Kurt Vonnegut quote is “I tell you, we are here on Earth to fart around, and don't let anybody tell you different,” and it’s from an interview in the September 1996 issue of Inc., of all places. There’s a nice long excerpt at the link, too, in which Vonnegut also said “We’re dancing animals. How beautiful it is to get up and go do something.” Then he got up and danced a little jig.

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Yr Wonkette began with another happy post-election Tabs and a gif of budgies riding a lazy susan at breakneck speed.

Some idiot US attorney says Democrats can’t do investigations of Ballroom because Trump is special, he’s wrong, so wrong.

Christina Applegate doesn’t have MS, hooray, but the misdiagnosis is disturbing because Jebus, her illness may instead be related to her breast implants? Eek!

Please try not to be too shocked, but rightwingers aren’t really overly concerned about free speech or honoring the unassailable memory of Charlie Kirk.

What did Donald Trump and when did he know it, and did he actually know it at all, or anything?

It’s Friday and we could use a cocktail, or at least a recipe for one. Also a pune, or play on words.

Wonkette loves you, and we’ll see you Monday! We’ll be posting at the site all weekend, and on Sunday we’ll wrap up our current Book Club. More here, at our most recent Book Club post!

Stay sunny!