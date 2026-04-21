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Wonkette

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WokeGrandma's avatar
WokeGrandma
7m

Ah yes, Dershowitz: I once walked past him in Harvard Square. He is literally the size of a troll.

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Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
10m

Writing this disaster.

https://thistleandmoss.com/p/what-survives-the-morning-the-ceasefire-expires-tomorrow-the-oaks-don-t-care-what-he-decides

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