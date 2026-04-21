Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Dersh's screed is very Principal Skinner "no, it's the children that are wrong" coded.

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Belasaurius's avatar
Belasaurius
3h

Speaking as the world's sexiest librarian, I can say, with great authority, that no library is required to allow you to do a reading, ever.

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