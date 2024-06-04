Today’s Wonkette news roundup has no theme, unless “wow, look at all that!” is a theme. Some days just refuse to be pinned down to a tidy narrative. We started out with Tabs, which has a pretty good joke about spiders. But no actual spiders, so no need to avoid reading it.

As Zippy the Pinhead said, “Life is just a blur of Republicans and meat,” and golly we sure did have some blurry Republicans today, to make up for the relative lack of meat. There was Marjorie Taylor Greene being awful and crazy at Dr. Anthony Fauci.

And then there was also Marjorie Taylor Greene being just crazy after that very hearing, too! As Evan says, this is not a hinged woman.

Our WonkTV looked in on Rep. Jim Jordan being angry and weird at Merrick Garland, who Jordan would like to punish somehow but his fellow Republicans are too disorganized to ever actually agree on what.

In the Comeuppance Department, we have the distributor of Dinesh D’Souza’s Big Lie 2020 election movie 2000 Mules deciding to pull it from all formats, because why were they stupid enough to believe anything D’Souza told them? (Because money and ideology.)

Also Wisconsin is prosecuting Donald Trump’s fake electors, so that’s nice!

And the CFO of the rightwing conspiracy theory enterprise The Epoch Times was arrested and charged with money laundering and bank fraud, so we guess the real conspiracy was the friends he made along the way.

Thank you for reading Wonkette. This post is public so feel free to share it. No price markups, please. Share

Also there were a couple of stories that just were a bummer but are also important to know about, so read them but also have a friendly dog, cat, or monitor lizard nearby for after. Stupid rightwing bigots in the UK are determined to make trans kids miserable if they can:

And rightwing Republican-appointed state judges in Georgia set a date to hear Trump’s appeal of the finding that Fani Willis’s affair with another prosecutor didn’t make her unable to constitute illegal bias against him. But that date is October 4, so say goodbye to the prospect that the Georgia case against Trump will take place before the election.

Finally, an actual nice time, on the election of Mexico’s president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who will be the country’s first woman president, first Jewish president, and first climate-scientist president to boot. We think that last one’s a first in the world, even. This could be very good news for climate!

Yr Wonkette loves you. If you can do the “paid subscriber” thing we would be oh so happy! But if a one-time donation works better for you, we shan’t be miffed, nay we shan’t. We shall be decidedly unmiffed!

The Apotheosis Of Unmiffedness