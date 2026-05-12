Here are some posts from Monday because OOPS we forgot to send it out at the “normal” time.

There were tabs.

There was this from Evan (I, me):

This was this also from me, but it was a crosspost from my side project The Moral High Ground. Do you subscribe to The Moral High Ground. You should be!

There was this from Robyn:

This from Michael:

This weirdo creeper guy, from Gary:

And then finally me one more time! Wow, lots of me today!

OK bye! See you tomorrow!