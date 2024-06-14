Wonkette News Of Today: GOOD NEWS! (Tiny print: and some Supreme Court)
FIRST AND MOST IMPORTANTLY! Did you already clip and print and send this to your grandchildren with the traditional $5 check?
Clip And Send To Your Great Grandchildren: Joe Biden Is Kicking Ass On Climate Change!
·
Then you deserve a drink!
Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, Hooper's Dark and Stormy!
·
There were some tabs! They were good tabs!
Thanks renewable energy! You can breathe!
Not A Cult wants to name the very oceans after Senor Cabeza Malo.
This by Robyn was *very* good!
This too also, Robyn, good!
Matilda, your salts!
Sugar Daddy Harlan Crow Reveals Even More Private Jet Flights He Gave Clarence Thomas
·
I simply would not shit on the city that is hosting my convention in the state that I very much need to win.
In Which Donald Trump Sh*ts On Milwaukee, Host Of The Republican National Convention
·
GAAAAAH FUCK.
Supreme Court, Nostalgic For Las Vegas Massacre, Rules Bump Stocks Perfectly Cromulent
·
Only nine posts today? Well that was easy! Pop by over the weekend and see what we’re dicking around with then! (NB we will be off on Wednesday for Juneteenth! YAY Juneteenth! I hope you’re off too!)
Hugs for the warriors of love. Onward! Wonkette made the world a little more wonderful this week. Thank you.