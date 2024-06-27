Wonkette News of Today: Stupid Nice Time Jill Biden making me cry.
Jesse Watters So Mad At CIA For Rigging Post-Debate Coverage Against Trump, In The Future
And also!
Thursday Night’s Hottest Way To Abuse Yourself Is Watching The Biden-Trump Debate With Wonkette!
FREE IDEA: What If Trump *Wasn't* A Yooge Asshole At The Debate? Tabs, Thurs., June 27, 2024
SHUT UP, YOU’RE CRYING.
Supreme Court bullshits one:
Supreme Court Rules You Can Stop Worrying Your Pretty Little Girl Heads About Abortion (Until After The Election)
and Supreme Court bullshits two to five:
Matt Rosendale just doesn’t make any sense on IVF.
Imagine arresting someone just for doing a coup. What’s that like!
This was real stupid.
This was real stupid but not stupid so much as bad faith and lies.
See you tonight for debate! And then in the morning bright and early for tabs!