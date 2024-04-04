Wonkette News Today: One Million Moms Mad At Ham
I had bad news today, I’ll tell you in the morning, in the meantime, drinking some tequila and giving you links.
There were some tabs! They were good tabs.
They included this happy paragraph, which I will copy-paste here:
Meanwhile, we’ve partnered up with Martie, which has great deals on overstock and salvage pantry items you like (in addition to great snacks for the girls’ lunches, a bunch of flavored vinegars because I am a fancy lady, upscale tuna — your new a capella jazz band name — and household items, I just bought Bonne Maman jams for several bucks off in each flavor) that also would end up in a landfill. They say they’ve saved five million pounds from the landfill already, although I’m not sure they take into account tare weights on the packaging. But I also like saving money. While I was shopping, I googled prices on each item, and I absolutely saved eightyish bucks on each order so far. This is a sort of ad-like object, as we will get a commission if you order. But I really like it and I bet you will too.
Now you have read that paragraph twice!
I bet it is true.
Donald Trump Jr. Says The Bank Is Tracking Your Bible Purchases For The FBI, Is That True?
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I would have stroked out.
Can’t scare me.
Somebody in the comments got mad about this story, which I think is on them.
And now I’m mad at Texas women. REALLY, Texas women???
That is mean.
Mean New York Judge Won’t Delay Trump’s Hush Money Porn Peener Payoff Trial, Hell Beginneth April 15
If you are mad because people shouldn’t care about the aid workers if they didn’t care enough about the Palestinians, I don’t know what to tell you.
Deaths Of World Central Kitchen Aid Workers Spark New Calls To End Gaza War, Also Children Are Starving
Here’s a thing, I didn’t watch it, was it good?
All the best people are fleeing to Russia.
Former MA City Council Member Facing Child Porn Charges Flees To Russia, Joins Army
Yay something great and I don’t want to die.
Back to our friends at Martie, with whom we are partnering! Where’d that button go, not afraid to be servicey, it is right here.
Share this post.
Wonkette News Today: One Million Moms Mad At Ham
Sorry about bad news, and worried. Sending hugs
Bad news is bad. Sorry :(