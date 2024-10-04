Wonkette's News of Today Is Doing A EVILLL Weather Machine At Large Marge.
Afternoon post roundup!
Afternoon, friendlies. Tons of great shit in here today, so let’s get to it!
Starting with: This should not be a one-day story. So we made Marcie write more!
In which Gary is mean to Tulsa, which never did nothing to him.
Oklahoma God-Botherer Desperate For Both Trump's Love And Thousands Of Bibles Hits On Solution To Both Problems
I do not know WHY the Democrats decided they’re not allowed to brag about Joe Biden’s hot shit economy, but it is a hot shit economy.
Biden-Harris Economy Added 254,000 Jobs in September, Wages Up 4% Year-Over-Year, Tell Us, Is That Bad?
Weaponizing FOIA to fuck with the government. Damn these guys are brill-evil!
Who else is brilliant? Marjorie Taylor-Greene of course!
Someone Started Hurricane Helene With A Weather Machine, And Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ON IT.
YAY A NICE TIME!
Dominic’s in Flint, Michigan, tonight for the Harris rally. So I bet he’ll be in our basement tomorrow!
I think I might faint!
“Being nice to trick him” seems like the kind of thing you wouldn’t admit out loud, but.
Anything we didn’t cover above was probably in tabs, our morning news roundup. By ME!
And it’s time for a drink. But not this one. This drink takes a day.
And it's time for a drink. But not this one. This drink takes a day.
Come see us over the weekend for more!