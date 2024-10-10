Wonkette's News of Today Is THANKS, OBAMA.
Afternoon post roundup!
Hi hi hi, welcome to the afternoon post roundup!
Never miss an afternoon post roundup, except when we don’t feel like sending it out!
First and most importantly, what did we need to unlearn about fake news disinformation hurricane facts today?
And some real news, so that’s always nice!
Also all the morning news that I saw fit to print!
This by Marcie was a perfect post, don’t you dare miss it!
These MOTHERFUCKERS.
New York Times Pretty Sure Trump Just Loves Science! Something Shifty About Kamala, Though.
Shhh, don’t tell them, let them work it out for themselves.
Is Trump “pro-worker”? That’s a real mystery.
And one more, jeez the baby just takes up all the air. BUT IT IS FUNNY. You will like it.
Pretty Loud Sounds Coming From Trump's Mar-a-Lago Bathroom Right About Now, We Reckon
Oh no the Deep State Cancel Culture got this nice doctor, oh no.
California Doctor In Trouble For Making Up Lie That COVID Vaccine Killed His Patient
And to end your day: Awww HI BAMZ HI BAMZ HIIIIII!
THANKS OBAMA :)
See you bright and early for tabs!
I was painting a very fine detail on a project of mine and I looked up to see a Substack notification. Oh! Wonkette! When I saw that picture of Obama, I stopped looking at what I was doing and drew a flat line where they really shouldn’t be one. I feel like Lucy Ricardo. 🤘🏽🎨
Thank You, Rebecca, for sharing the Good News today! and will reStack ASAP 💯👍🇺🇸💙🌊🌊