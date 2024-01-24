Wonkette's Today in News: Nikki Haley Has Not Yet Begun To Lose!
Oh, it rhymed!
Big Doin’s in the Granite State; hope the suspense wasn’t too much for you . Here, have our coverage of same! The primary was as dumb as it was predictable!
Donald Trump Doesn’t Feel Threatened By Nikki Haley, Because He Knows He’s A True Winner
Uh Oh, Kayleigh McEnany Gonna Have To Put Dollar Bill In Fox News 'Told The Truth' Jar
Dean Phillips Needs Extra Time To Build His ‘Brand’ And Go On Fox News, Let's All Wait For Him
Rebecca had our Tabs for the day, in which she warned not to tell Yr Dok Zoom about a story, but I knew about it anyway. It was not the sitcom stars; secrets.
Instead, it was this monstrous peanut butter cup of two terrible people who will be terrible together. Thank goodness for cat pictures.
'Libs Of Tiktok' Creep Chaya Raichik To Join Oklahoma Library Oversight, Will Either Do Nothing Or Direct Bomb Threats
In other rightwing madness, we had a rotten thing from Texas and another rotten thing that was completely different but also from Texas, both by SER, who deserves a puppy story by now.
Texas School Bigots Gonna Keep Violating CROWN Act By Punishing Black Student With Dreadlocks
Should you subscribe to Wonkette? You should if you want to and can afford it. Those are the only requirements.
As ever, Evan had your midday White House press briefing too:
LIVE: White House Press Briefing Snubbed For Best White House Press Briefing Oscar Nomination
Is the 2024 California US Senate race a puppy? It’s certainly better than another Texas story!
Democrats Blowing Gazillion Dollars On High-Stakes, Tension-Filled California Senate Race
Oh, and we have Idle Rich stories too, one icky and one about taxing ‘em. We’ll get the ick out of the way first:
And now your dessert, about a plan for the richest CEOs to get their just ones.
And we closed out the day with this terrifying image, Lindsey Graham hugging Fani Willis to thank her for, um, subpoenaing him in the Georgia election theft case. Ew.
We’ll be back tomorrow with Tabs! Stay warm!
Thank you for keeping Wonkette going forever. We love you!