Good afternoon friendlies, it is Wonkette One A Day time!

There were so many tabs!

Lauren Boebert better not be calling the Horny Police unless she wants to go to horny jail!

This is disgusting.

They keep trying to send people to jail for pointing out they broke the law.

If you had “Pete Hegseth will forget to feed the troops” on your bingo card, you’d be home by now.

Finally a nice time for your PEOD (penultimate end of day)!

Now get your drank on.

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