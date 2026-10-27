A week to go until Election Day, and the big October Surprise is that Barack Obama libelslandered an overpriced restaurant, that elitist.

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Feed The Kitty

Yr Wonkette began our Tuesday with Tabs and with a gif of hungry hungry capybaras devouring a punkin’ as is only right and just.

The Justice Department is going after James Comey again, but couldn’t get a grand jury on board, so it’s Todd Blanche dialing Information.

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Barack Obama made a joke about Donald Trump’s White House looking like “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory,” and the rightwing outrage factory sprang into action. You’d have thought Obama had asked for Dijon mustard while wearing a tan suit.

Democratic leaders are already planning to use their constitutional powers to rein in Donald Trump’s attempts to sic the Justice Department on his political enemies. It’s about way more than just Ilhan Omar and James Comey. And this time, they’re ready to investigate not just Trump, but all his little fascist helpers.

Donald Trump fails again, California Voter Suppression edition.

Military boards are ignoring Pete Hegseth’s directive to cashier transgender service members, and it’s beautiful.

That’s it for today; we’ll be back tomorrow with all the news and snark that’s fit to … transmit electronically via the internet.