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Wonkette

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Snarfyguy's avatar
Snarfyguy
6hEdited

I want Alina Habba in the rogues' gallery of those investigated.

She accepts a $50 million private pay package WHILE she's working at DOJ, and the next thing you know a presidential pardon appears for a family member of her benefactress.

Like, right in broad daylight!

It's outrageous even by their standards.

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
6h

WAIT! WAIT! WAIT!!!! WE HAVE TO BE NICE TO THE MAGATS AND WELCOME THEM BACK INTO POLITE SOCIETY! IT'S NOT RIGHT TO PUT THEM IN JAIL FOR THE CRIMES THEY COMMITTED!!!

-Dim Centrists and Consultant Class

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