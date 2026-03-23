Hola hola, Evan has the week off!

Here’s what we wrote at you today.

Marcie had such a good tabs.

Then she wrote goodbye to all that Robert Mueller. I would have definitely been madder that he did not come to SAVE US, but Marcie’s nice or whatever I guess.

Michael watched the Sunday shows, it was some bullshit about ICE in the airports, among other bullshits.

Marcie thunk some real good thoughts for you, about HEY WHY ARENT WE YELLING YELL YELL YELL.

Gary looked at what is even up with the war of choice in Iran? Nothing good, Doc.

This lady’s weird.

And Marcie did some MOMMYBLOGGING, FTW!

See you bright and early for tabs!