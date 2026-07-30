Hi hi hi hi hi. We may or may not have (definitely did) skipped some One-A-Days for you since I’ve been back from vacation. So here’s today’s!

Here were tabs! They were good tabs!

They included these important announcements.

WONKMEETS AHOY. CLEVELAND (Aug. 8), PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), SAN FRANCISCO IN HONOR OF FUKUI (Aug. 21), WINDSOR, MASS (camp near but not at Paul and Holly’s, Labor Day weekend)! Atlanta has been postponed. TIME TO PARTY!

There will be info on Cleveland’s wonkmeet in tomorrow’s tabs. You should probably read tomorrow’s tabs!

Evan watched the Fauci hearings. It was actually really upsetting, watching their hard-on to throw him in jail :/

Okay.

No reason, just noting that there’s still plenty of cocaine around, why do you ask?

MMHMMM.

I learned a lot of things reading Robyn. Very very stupid things.

And I’ll give you one from yesterday since I didn’t do a One-a-Day for what I’m sure was an excellent reason (AND IT WAS).

See you bright and early for tabs! :D