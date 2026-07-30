Hey Granddad You're In Jail. Wonkette One-A-Day for 7/30/26
What, I've been tired!
Hi hi hi hi hi. We may or may not have (definitely did) skipped some One-A-Days for you since I’ve been back from vacation. So here’s today’s!
Sure fuck it subscribe why not?
Here were tabs! They were good tabs!
They included these important announcements.
WONKMEETS AHOY. CLEVELAND (Aug. 8), PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), SAN FRANCISCO IN HONOR OF FUKUI (Aug. 21), WINDSOR, MASS (camp near but not at Paul and Holly’s, Labor Day weekend)! Atlanta has been postponed. TIME TO PARTY!
There will be info on Cleveland’s wonkmeet in tomorrow’s tabs. You should probably read tomorrow’s tabs!
Evan watched the Fauci hearings. It was actually really upsetting, watching their hard-on to throw him in jail :/
Okay.
Just Ahead Of Midterms, Trump Raises $$$ Of Medicare Drugs. Say, Do Old People Vote?
No reason, just noting that there’s still plenty of cocaine around, why do you ask?
Trump Regime Having Big Hissy Over French Calling Human Rights Abuser A Human Rights Abuser
MMHMMM.
Dumb Blue States Should Have Voted Trump If They Were Going To Have Weather Emergencies
I learned a lot of things reading Robyn. Very very stupid things.
And I’ll give you one from yesterday since I didn’t do a One-a-Day for what I’m sure was an excellent reason (AND IT WAS).
See you bright and early for tabs! :D
Stay out of Jail too, Grandma....