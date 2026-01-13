Keep on truckin'! Your Wonkette One A Day for Jan. 13!
Afternoon Wonkette post roundup!
Good afternoon, hello friends, we’re keepin’ on truckin’.
Here’s everything we wrote about today!
Evan did your tabs!
Oh THOSE war crimes.
:/
Class war! Class war!
They’re trying to jumpstart the civil war. It’s real bad!
Mary Peltola is a little more centrist than we’d all like, but BOY would she be a giant leap for
mankind Alaska.
And Evan was so mean to Bari Weiss and I laughed and laughed. Enjoy!
Did a friend send you this? You should
Meanwhile, Evan forgot to send out the One A Day newsletter yesterday (I have Mondays off, except at the girls’ school, where I yell at everyone). So instead of making today’s far too long, I shall just put them in bullet points like ta-da.
Should The Government Be Able To Shoot People In The Face For Doing Free Speech?
The Fascist Murders Will Continue Until You Stop Calling Them Fascist Murderers!
Trump's Heart Goes Out To White Male Victims Of *Checks Notes* The Civil Rights Movement
And there you have two One A Days in one!
I need a drink. Or a toke. Or both.
has anyone seen erika kirk? i miss the fake cry 'n dry eye dabbin'