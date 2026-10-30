I first heard this silly damn Cibo Matto song on the community radio station in Tucson. It’s a song about knowing your chicken.
Wonkette is supported by our readers. If you can, please become a paid subscriber!
You can also use the button below to donate an amount of your choice at Paypal, or we have a Patreon too.
Wonkette’s day began with Tabs, the way it always do. (How were we to know it was with the Russians, too?) Also a gif of otters playing on/in a giant punkin!
This story about Trump cancelling his last few campaign rallies was a lie by the time the morning ended, because Trump got skeered and decided to go after all.
Trump Canceling Rallies Because He’s Sleepy/Senile/Needs To Poop/Going To Lose Anyway/Everybody Hates Him?
Poor Donald Trump is slowly going crazeebananas all alone before the midterms, so sad!
RFK Jr. would like you to consider the latest scam health fad that’s better than real medical care.
Vivek Ramaswamy has pulled that awful ad that’s been making everyone call him a sociopath (except for other sociopaths).
Vivek Ramaswamy Mysteriously Pulls Pro-Pedophile Ad That Was Working So Well For Him
Sir Patrick Stewart has beamed up for his last away mission. We should all hope to be remembered even half as well.
And we rounded out the week with a cocktail, which is pretty darn needed yet again!
Also too, just a reminder that on Sunday, we’ll be doing part 1 of our latest Wonkette Book Club! More info right here! Have a great weekend!
Thanks for one of my favorite Warren Zevon songs. Hard to listen without stomping around.