I first heard this silly damn Cibo Matto song on the community radio station in Tucson. It’s a song about knowing your chicken.

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette’s day began with Tabs, the way it always do. (How were we to know it was with the Russians, too?) Also a gif of otters playing on/in a giant punkin!

This story about Trump cancelling his last few campaign rallies was a lie by the time the morning ended, because Trump got skeered and decided to go after all.

Poor Donald Trump is slowly going crazeebananas all alone before the midterms, so sad!

RFK Jr. would like you to consider the latest scam health fad that’s better than real medical care.

Vivek Ramaswamy has pulled that awful ad that’s been making everyone call him a sociopath (except for other sociopaths).

Sir Patrick Stewart has beamed up for his last away mission. We should all hope to be remembered even half as well.

And we rounded out the week with a cocktail, which is pretty darn needed yet again!

Also too, just a reminder that on Sunday, we’ll be doing part 1 of our latest Wonkette Book Club! More info right here! Have a great weekend!