The happy non-secession vote in Alberta led our news this Tuesday, and we didn’t even have any ‘80s lyrics to celebrate. So if at first you don’t secede, take off, eh? Ya hoser!
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Our day began as it must, with Tabs, including the aforementioned continuation of Canada, and a nifty gif of how glassblowers make punkins.
James Carville would rather not see Democrats win if any of them are “socialists.” We would rather not have James Carville telling Dems what to do ever again, forever.
If Dems Don’t Win Like James Carville Wants Them To Win, What’s The Point Of Winning At All?
Bari Weiss remains awful, day whatever. Also racist, and also lying.
Bari Weiss Determined To Find Out If Abdul El-Sayed Is Determined To Strike In The United States
Republicans are really taking political attack ads right into the gutter. You may need a Silkwood shower after reading about what they’re up to in Ohio.
Republicans Drop Holy Sh*t Ad Featuring Amy Acton’s Estranged Pedophile-Marrying Mother
OMG the Republican panic over MILLIONS of noncitizens voting in US elections is … still not true, although the DOJ found 28 people in California who may have registered and voted improperly. We must therefore do a full DNA test of every potential voter, then give the DNA a polygraph.
Trump DOJ Finds At Least One Sad Old Non-Citizen Voting Man, Arrests Him In His Pajamas, And That’s Why We Can’t Have Elections!
The “president” is doing very presidential things again.
Wonkette loves you and wants you to be happy! And we want to remind you that we’ve got a new installment of Wonkette Book Club a-coming up, too!
James Carville: right less often than a broken clock. 🕧
Hoser!