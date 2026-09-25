Truly among the weirdest lyrics ever written. But remember: the heat was hot, too.

It’s Friday, yay!

You can also use the button below to donate an amount of your choice at Paypal, or we have a Patreon too.

Feed The Kitty

Our morning began with Tabs, and a collection of sea creatures in the .gif parade. Oh, and with barely enough coffee.

Not content to simply praise stupid things Donald Trump has done, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) went on the cable TV and praised a stupid thing Trump didn’t actually do, but which proves what a smart man Trump is.

Donald Trump’s initial wish list for his big, amazingly unpopular ballroom would have been a fire trap. And without enough restrooms, too! But don’t worry, they fixed the safety concerns, the White House says.

RFK Jr. continues to fall far short of even the lowest possible expectations, part gazillion.

Happy Dolly Parton Day to all who celebrate the thing California Gov. Gavin Newsom just declared. He said “I declare” a lot this week, in fact. But no declarations of war, so that’s good.

Zohran Mamdani’s communist takeover of New York City continues apace, as the madman will force tens of thousands of residents to go to the opera with free tickets. You know WHO ELSE loved the opera? That’s right: the phantom.

Hooper, Your Bartender, has not just one cocktail recipe this Friday, but TWO, and in the service of helping you put together your own home bar cart!

We love you. Have a great weekend, stay calm if you see furries in the aeroplanes, and carry on.