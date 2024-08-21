Also unbearable, his sinking poll numbers. Photo by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash

That Robert F. Kennedy Junior! When he’s not pretending to eat a dog, dumping a dead baby bear in Central Park, getting infested with brain worms from said bear, dog, or other roadkill, sexually assaulting the family babysitter, blathering some 9/11, anti-vax, or antisemitic conspiracy theory, or claiming to live in a foreclosed house in Katonah, NY, he sure gets up to some crazy shit!

Previously!

RFK Jr. Didn’t Eat Dog, That Skeleton Was Just The Sexual Assaults In His Closet!

Guess We Gotta Do The RFK Jr. Brain Worm Story, Don't We?

RFK Jr. Leaning Even Harder Into The Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories

Uh Oh! Is RFK Jr. Stealing Core Republican 'Conspiracy Theorists With Measles' Vote From Trump?

Trump Rambles To RFK Jr. About Horse-Sized Vaccines, For Unity

Most recently, he called up the Harris campaign trying to get a meeting to make a generous offer to serve in her Cabinet, in exchange for his endorsement. He’d like to be secretary of Health and Human Services! (No, that’s not a joke.) The Harris campaign responded by turning off the ringer on their phone, and tiptoeing away.

“I think it is a strategic mistake for them,” Kennedy huffed. LOL!

And in case anyone still thought he was an independent after all the Trump asskissery he’s been up to lately, his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, went on the Impact Theory podcast to deny RFK Jr. ever tried to call Harris (even though Kennedy confirmed to the New York Times that he did).

Check out the video!

Whoops, wrong video. Here we go:

“Is the risk of a Harris-Walz candidacy worth us staying in, that’s the question,” she mused to podcaster Tim Bilyeu.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at,” Shanahan said. “One is staying in, forming that new party. But we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency, because we draw ... somehow … more votes from Trump. Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump, and explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

She also said JD Vance “gets it” when it comes to rural America, ha, and accused the Democrats of “sabotage.” Uh huh.

Kennedy’s poll numbers have been slipping from a high of about 16 percent last year to under three percent now, so his strength as even a spoiler is more Cornel West than Ross Perot. One suspects that even Donald Trump, as suspicious as he may be of horse-sized vaccines for babies, doesn’t think a Kennedy suppository is worth the potential side effects.

Shanahan rambled on: “I trust the future of this country more under the leadership of the Trump, and the Thiels, and the JD Vances, than I do right now of the Harrises and Reid Hoffmans.” They’ve got multiples?! Yikes! She accused Tim Walz of “stolen valor” — nope — and called him “sneaky.” She lied that RFK Jr. has “qualified for all the ballots,” though he is so far only on the ballot in 23 states. He just got disqualified from the ballot in New York for lying about his residency there, probably because he and Shanahan are both residents of California, which is not allowed.

He’s being challenged in Georgia on that “sham address” basis, and also Pennsylvania, where yesterday he showed up an hour and 40 minutes late to court. Maybe because it was Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz doing SABOTAGE and turning off his morning alarm! Or maybe a brain worm reached out of his snout. Who can say?

[Washington Post gift link]

Share

Donate to help keep writers writing!