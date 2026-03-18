We did our tabs! They were tabsy!

Evan laughed at how all the poor white people and Latinos and young people hate Trump now haha!

Oh no RFK Jr. is having just a terrible week!

More people dying in Trump’s ICE jails.

Kushner’s got his hand out while doing Middle East “peace” again.

Wonkette brings you the news even when we don’t want to, and Robyn’s got it right here.

And we did NOT leave you with that for end of day, but instead this Nice Time.

See you bright and early for tabs.