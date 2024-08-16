Wonkette's day in news is packing for the DNC!
Sara is not afraid to be servicey!
and
Is one of them Wonkette’s Sunday party at the Kaiser Tiger? IT IS!
There were some tabs!
There were these dumb choads!
Trump Begs NY Judge One More Time PLEASE No Prison PLEASE I’m Too Old PLEASE DADDY I'M SCARED!
·
and >:-[
Somewhere In Hell, Hitler Smiles As New College Of Florida Purges LGBTQ Library Books
·
and him again!
and far too many of these idiots
and
and don’t forget the sex pest!
Plus, unrelated, this bad wrong man!
Detroit Judge Handcuffs And Humiliates Teenage Girl To Teach Her A Lesson About Being Sleepy
·
Let’s wash the taste of that out of our mouths and replace it with COMMUNIST GROCERIES :D !
More on those proposals tomorrow from Dok. Keep your eyes peeled!
Or sign up and maybe we’ll remember to mail it out.
Now it’s time for a drink!