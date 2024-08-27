Wonkette's News of Today is DID YOU MISS US?
I mean just the afternoon newsletter roundup, which now that I think about it I could have sent out each morning last week while we were at the DNC for our posts from the day before. Oh well, I will be sure to do that in 2028!
What have we made for you today?
Evan, as is his Monday night duty (Mondays are my day off), did your tabs! They were a good set of tabs!
The Five Kennedys Most Likely To Take RFK Jr.'s Calls (Number Four Is NOPE). Tabs, Tues., Aug. 27, 2024
Knock Gary over with a feather!
Robyn has some theories!
Crip Dyke gives you the good news from Arizona, the bad news from the rest of it.
Dok did three, count them three, policy stories I wanted today! HERO.
and
and
Biden-Harris Administration Sues Pants Off Price-Fixing App That Keeps The Rent Too Damn High
Evan did three, count them three, stories on these fucking idiots!
and
and OH NOOOOOOO. When you’ve lost Judge Boxwine, you’re a real piece of shit.
Oh, Just Jesse Watters Making Jokes About Generals 'Having Their Way' With Kamala Harris
and that’s it for us today, we’ll see you bright and early for MOAR TABS! :D
Yes, I did its you. I want no more traveling or vacations or whatever other not-entertaining-me things you do to be done in the future. When I do not have Wonkette tabs, I have to (shudder) read the news myself. Disgusting.
You have responsibilities here.
SC Jack Smith just filed a superseding indictment against tRump in the DC elections interference case...anybody have details?