Wonkette's News of Today Is Drinking This Miller Hi Life, the Champagne of Beers
Afternoon post roundup!
You ever have a day where you kind of just suck? Well not me, that is for sure, and definitely not today and or yesterday! Like when I added in an Amazon commission link for Bob Woodward’s new book, War, into Evan’s post like five times but instead it was a link to a New York Times story about Uncommitted inching toward not-not voting for Kamala Harris. Oh did you want the real link? That’s weird! Anyway, the kids wrote you some stories. Let’s see what they were!
One of those days, man
Okay, well I wrote tabs. Don’t say I never gave you nothin’.
Important achtung, let’s check in on this fucking monster.
When people are scared, they believe crazy shit.
Dok focused on mostly this one guy out of a whole bunch, but they are at the end of their ropes with this bullshit.
And of course!
Heroic Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Will Protect Judges From 'Corrupt Influence' Of Climate Facts
We’re gonna get to the happy stuff in a minute, but first you have to see what the Supreme Court is up to, because it’s not good!
and
This is still not the happy stuff, BOY is it not!
Kremlin Confirms: OF COURSE Trump Sent Putin Romantic COVID Care Package And Mixtape In 2020
And I think I just threw up in my mouth a little.
Okay, FINALLY FINALLY YAY! :D
and
Kamala Harris Passes Beer-Drinking Test With Stephen Colbert, Is Officially President Now
Why I’m drinking a Miller Hi Life right now! Just kidding, I am drinking a Weihenstephaner Festbier because I’m classy and shit and you guys send me Good Beer Money.
See y’all bright and early for tabs!
Excellent read this afternoon, Rebecca! and will be reStacking ASAP Thank You 💯👍💙🌊🌊
"Sparklingf, flavorful, distinctive."