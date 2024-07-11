Wonkette's today in news is We all watching the thing???
of course we're all watching the thing.
First, the thing! It’s coming right up!
LIVE: Everybody Watching Biden Press Conference For Some Reason, Probably Just Bonkers For Press Conferences
GAH.
Well would you look at that.
Joe Biden's Climate Law Retooling Defunct Auto Factories To Build EVs, You're Welcome!
Well would you look at that also.
Florida Idiot Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's Crusade Against Merrick Garland Not Going So Hot
Face, leopards, Facebook.
They’re very upset about it!
HEART HUG!
That gif of the guy making jackoff hands and then it turns into glitter:
We got a demand for a correction within an HOUR on this one. We complied! (The not-Russian not-oligarch sues people a lot, including his ex-girlfriend Naomi Campbell he sued for like SEVEN YEARS for the tort of “give me my shit back.”)
Sure seems like the Texas lt. gov is a big fuckin liar!
Joe Biden Was Ready To Send FEMA Aid After Beryl Hit Texas, First Had To Play 'Where's Dan Patrick?'
The new kid in Congress is hilarious.
Would Somebody Let This Poor Republican Congressman Watch Some Dove Soap Commercials?
Finally, it was a very special episode of STOP IT.
See you in a minute at the presser, or bright and early for tabs!
Watching the thing
#VoteBlue 💙💙
#ArriveWithFive
