LET’S SEE ABOUT THESE STORIES OF MONDAY.

Kamala Harris is closing strong!

Watch all her final rallies here!

Donald Trump is closing by going down on microphones? K.

And the Trump campaign is blabbing about how everything went wrong to Tim Alberta. You know, before the election has even happened?

We’ll see.

At least nobody can say Trump doesn’t have excellent plans if elected, just excellent. Well-thought-out aned all the best people like RFK Jr. and what could go wrong?

The last Sunday shows post of the 2024 election found Republicans still being total assholes.

This guy. THIS GUY.

This Politico. THIS POLITICO.

You betcha!

Wonkette feels pretty good about things, as you can see from this Tabs hed.

You know how Wonkette was doing a serialized novel every Monday morning? Well it’s over now. SHOCK ENDING? You decide!

And that is all. Go to the Wonkette news website and watch all the Kamala Harris rallies, oh yeah and also go vote plz.

TOMORROW IS A DAY AND IT WILL BE A GOOD ONE! WE MANIFEST IT!

