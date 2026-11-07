Wonkette

Wonkette

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Feep Feeperoonie's avatar
Feep Feeperoonie
2h

TALES FROM THE RECORD STORE

I busted a guy altering price stickers today. He came to the counter with 5 or 6 new sealed LPs and every one was altered, it was blatantly obvious. I didn't outright accuse the guy, I told him the person before him must have made the changes and then put them back on the shelves. I took the LPs and put them behind the counter and said I'm gonna have to change them back to their original prices. He didn't complain or deny anything, he just said OK. He then went back to the shelves, found 4 more LPs and paid for those.

The last time someone tried something like that was about 30 years ago. The thing that really sucks is the guy is a regular, he routinely drops 3 figures each visit. Now that he's displayed his true nature, I don't care if he ever returns.

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Kid 'n Nipple-Play's avatar
Kid 'n Nipple-Play
3h

I vote for both. Prison first, then deportation.

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