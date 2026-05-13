Wonkette

Wonkette

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Sam Ray's avatar
Sam Ray
21m

🎯 - A main reason malignant narcissists behave in such stupid & triggering ways is to get good people to just give up & walk away, so they can then do whatever they want. Sound familiar?

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