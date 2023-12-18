Meghan McCain, Megyn Kelly And Some Other People Who Aren't Named Megyn/Meghan
It's your end of day roundup!
We started with some Tabs.
Trump does his Hitler impression again. He’s real method.
Megs will sue for slander and libel and all the things!
Tucker Carlson has some serious thoughts about the state of the world.
You’re a little late to the democracy party, Ron.
Ron DeSantis Finally Says Trump's Sore Loser Who Lies About Losing Just Before Trump Beats Him For Real
But what about the white people who'd like to attend EVERY PARTY EVERYWHERE!
Mean Boston Mayor Had One Holiday Party Without White People, Obviously More Racist Than Trump
Fascist enablers predictably enable fascism.
Fox News Idiot Says (Senate Butt Stuff) Actions Should Speak Louder Than (Trump’s Literal Hitler) Words!
Michael watches the Sunday shows so you won’t have to!
Ted Cruz at his cruziest.
House Republicans are not very smart.
Senate Republicans Won't Stop Pissing In House Republican Idiots' Biden Impeachment Punchbowl
Not a normal person.
In Which Congressional Hopeful QAnon Shaman Chases Matt Gaetz Around Charlie Kirk's AmericaFest
Truly a clash of the Titans.
That’s the news, and I am out of here.
Thank you, Stephen Robinson! I like your attitude.