Oh hello, Wonkerrrrrs, it is your dinnertime Wonkette newsletter, because we had to take a nap because of a migraine. Womp womp, us.

Here is the news of Monday! Starting with, of course:

Plus, Trump did a rally in Vegas this weekend, that even by his standards was HOO BOY. Can you tell the difference between the things he said and the things Gary made up?

This guy is a real piece of work.

So what happened over there in Europe this weekend?

And what happened over there wth Julia Louis-Dreyfus, besides being awesome?

Uhhhhhhh.

And Kristi Noem for good measure!

Wait WHAT?

We had the latest chapter of the serialized novel Wonkette’s been serializin’.

And of course we had your daily TABs post. A blue ribbon TABS post. A TABST BLUE RIBBON if you will! We’ll see ourselves out.

No really, we will see ourselves out. Back tomorrow with more news, we hear secret Alito recordings are dropping. WHEEEEEEE!

Share

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?