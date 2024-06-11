Sitting Here Wondering How Trump's Meeting With His Probation Officer Went
We bet he behaved very poorly.
Oh hello, Wonkerrrrrs, it is your dinnertime Wonkette newsletter, because we had to take a nap because of a migraine. Womp womp, us.
Here is the news of Monday! Starting with, of course:
Plus, Trump did a rally in Vegas this weekend, that even by his standards was HOO BOY. Can you tell the difference between the things he said and the things Gary made up?
Is That Donald Trump Quote Real Or Fake, And Are You Emotionally Stable Enough To Tell The Difference?
This guy is a real piece of work.
So what happened over there in Europe this weekend?
And what happened over there wth Julia Louis-Dreyfus, besides being awesome?
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Throws Bucket Of Cold Water On 'Woke Is Killing Comedy!' Hysteria
Wonkette is awesome, and you are awesome. Let’s be awesome together by having you become a paying subscriber!
Uhhhhhhh.
Makeup Brand That Sold 'Black Face Paint' Foundation Finally 'Addresses' Controversy. Somewhat.
And Kristi Noem for good measure!
Wait WHAT?
We had the latest chapter of the serialized novel Wonkette’s been serializin’.
And of course we had your daily TABs post. A blue ribbon TABS post. A TABST BLUE RIBBON if you will! We’ll see ourselves out.
No really, we will see ourselves out. Back tomorrow with more news, we hear secret Alito recordings are dropping. WHEEEEEEE!
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Why do I suspect he evaded the drug test?
https://x.com/TimothyDSnyder/status/1800270875905679746?t=_ijQwfLGXPc_QDD9hFtc3g&s=19
https://x.com/sandibachom/status/1800034726800928998?t=_n9rzbZ7d_bTqwESpr1GSQ&s=19
Does that probation officer KNOW that Roger Stone and Paul Manafort and Sidney Powell and that ilk are all either convicted felons or people who pled guilty to them ...?
Hey, Evan...
It opened a door.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GPuwMqNWgAA1Mj7?format=png&name=900x900