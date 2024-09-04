No, he wasn’t at all joking! Your morning news roundup!

She did, too.

Mark Robinson’s old porn connex say he used to be a cool, funny guy, not an asshole like he is now.

This young McCain fellow is fuuuuurious.

Marcie guesses it might be because it would look bad to all the multiple judges judging Trump’s multiple felony charges. Besides Judge Cannon of course, she ain’t care!

Uh oh.

BRO-BRAHAM LINCOLN?

Okay.

NO BONER!

He’s very mean!

And that’s it for us, see you bright and early tomorrow for TABS!