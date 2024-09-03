Since the News is checking very very important facts like “did Kamala use the wrong verb in this campaign mailer from 2003?” (really) but not so much “is Trump telling really breathtaking lies about your child’s school doing gender surgeries on them?” we decided to do it for them.

Here was something heartening though, and we’re sure she’s fired.

I gave you your morning news roundup, aka “tabs.”

Ellis and Steve gave you the 43rd chapter of THE SPLIT!

Marcie and Michael gave you political stories that I have not even read yet because I had a mammogram from 7 am to 9!

I bet they are good!

We didn’t even mention that Elno has lost $24 billion so far, or that the Supreme Court of Brazil is like “yes actually, you can’t just write a bunch of bullshit about the election was stolen,” and that Elno replied to the previous judge’s ruling with a picture of toilet paper with the judge’s name on it. Fuckin classy as shit, old Ketamino.

Two more Trumps? That is too many Trumps! We promise many Not Trump stories tomorrow!

and

A GOOD DOJ is better than a BAD DOJ. It’s weird to have to convince people of this.

And finally, ahhhhhh that does feel better!

See you bright and early tomorrow for tabs!