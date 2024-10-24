Wonkette's News of Today Is Some Hitler, Innit!
Do you remember that part of Sid & Nancy where Sid yells in cockney, SEX IS BORING? Anyway, you should read that hed in cockney.
The part of this that made me POUND ALL CAPS in the chatcave was when Kilmeade said Trump might not have realized that the Germans were Nazis.
Brian Kilmeade: When Trump Said He Loves Hitler’s Generals, He Just Meant They’re Good Listeners!
Mmmhmmm.
They interpret this differently than we do!
More American Hitler!
Trump Throwing Ketchup Over Harris Calling Him Hitler Last Night (She Called Him A Fascist)
But how dare you call them Hitler.
Oh Look, It’s The US Naval Academy Canceling Lecture On Authoritarians Under Pressure From The Heritage Foundation
Oh right, this was fucking gross. (And Hitler.)
Tucker Carlson Tells Rally 'Daddy' Trump Will Spank America For Being 'Bad Little Girl'
It is that he is Hitler.
There goes the Biden administration (Lina Khan FTW), making life better for people again.
Looks like Merrick Garland Did Something.
See you bright and early for TABS!