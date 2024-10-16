We started off, as is our wont, with your morning news roundup! It was okay.

Trump did a bunch of stupid shit, SURPRISE.

and this

too also

too this

and lolllllll

But not everything was Trump today! Just most of it. Sorry, it’s hard to look away when he’s decomposing onscreen.

In a bookend to her policy proposals for the rurals, Kamala Harris released an agenda for helping Black men out.

Might we finally be rid of this meddlesome prick?

Judge McBurney is sick of this shit.

And this woman almost understood, when she was attacked by anti-trans people for looking too male in the bathroom. But then she didn’t :/

Finally, we gave you a real honest to god moneybeg for the first time in a while! Should you care to do a recurring donation of your choice (Substack only allows two price tiers), you can do that here! (OBVIOUSLY I sent out a newsletter replete with like FIVE VERSIONS of this button that did NOT have the recurring option I said it did. Because I’m awesome.)

Recurring donations for LOVE WONKETTE!

So if you count on Wonkette being around through thick and thin, and you are able, put your money where my mouth is. We love you!

All Wonkette posts are free, and will stay that way. Feel free to Share

Enemy of the People men’s and women’s Wonkette tees!